Multiple officers respond to ‘active crime scene’ behind Idaho Falls gym

Andrea Olson
Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

Crime Watch

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls Police are currently at an active crime scene behind Planet Fitness at 200 South Woodruff and 1st Street.

Officers were called to the scene around 4 p.m., according to spokeswoman Jessica Clements. Police are releasing very few details, but an area behind Planet Fitness next to Pick Me Up is surrounded by yellow crime scene tape, and multiple officers are on the scene.

Multiple witnesses tell EastIdahoNews.com they observed a dead body at the scene.

“We do not believe there is a threat to the public at large but right now, we are asking the general public to avoid the area to allow us room to work,” Clements says.

EastIdahoNews.com will post updates on this breaking story as we learn more.

275637852 1050824372530500 7465025835276641085 n
Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

275862954 293040036313686 5053850226722227664 n
Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

