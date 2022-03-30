Multiple officers respond to ‘active crime scene’ behind Idaho Falls gym

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls Police are currently at an active crime scene behind Planet Fitness at 200 South Woodruff and 1st Street.

Officers were called to the scene around 4 p.m., according to spokeswoman Jessica Clements. Police are releasing very few details, but an area behind Planet Fitness next to Pick Me Up is surrounded by yellow crime scene tape, and multiple officers are on the scene.

Multiple witnesses tell EastIdahoNews.com they observed a dead body at the scene.

“We do not believe there is a threat to the public at large but right now, we are asking the general public to avoid the area to allow us room to work,” Clements says.

Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com