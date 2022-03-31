Police investigating suspicious death after body is found behind Idaho Falls gym

UPDATE

The following is an update from the Idaho Falls Police Department:

Around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Idaho Falls Police officers responded to the area of 200 South Woodruff behind Planet Fitness for a report of a possibly deceased person.

Officers arrived and did locate a deceased individual. At this time, this is being investigated as a suspicious death.

The person’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. No further information will be released at this time.

Anyone who believes they may have information regarding this incident, including hearing or seeing anything suspicious in the area prior to 4:00 p.m., is asked to contact the Idaho Falls Police Department at (208)529-1200. Information may also be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers at www.ifcrime.org. Tipsters who report information through Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a cash reward.

ORIGINAL STORY

Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls Police are currently at an active crime scene behind Planet Fitness at 200 South Woodruff and 1st Street.

Officers were called to the scene around 4 p.m., according to spokeswoman Jessica Clements. Police are releasing very few details, but an area behind Planet Fitness next to Pick Me Up is surrounded by yellow crime scene tape, and multiple officers are on the scene.

Multiple witnesses tell EastIdahoNews.com they observed a dead body at the scene.

“We do not believe there is a threat to the public at large but right now, we are asking the general public to avoid the area to allow us room to work,” Clements says.

EastIdahoNews.com will post updates on this breaking story as we learn more.

Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com