UPDATE: Traffic clears following 3-vehicle collision in Idaho Falls

UPDATE 7:30 P.M.

The flow of traffic has returned to normal at an Idaho Falls intersection following a three-vehicle collision.

The crash at Holmes Avenue and 17th was the result of a driver running a red light, according to Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements.

Clements says the driver was headed west but she didn’t specify on which street they were traveling

“That vehicle struck two other vehicles that were traveling southbound through the same intersection – one attempting to proceed straight, and one attempting to turn left,” says Clements.

Whether there were any injuries is not clear. The condition of the victims was not released.

ORIGINAL STORY

IDAHO FALLS – A three-vehicle collision in Idaho Falls is causing delays in traffic Tuesday evening.

Jessica Clements with the Idaho Falls Police Department says the crash occurred at the intersection of Holmes Avenue and 17th Street just before 5 p.m.

The details about what happened are not yet available. Officers on scene are asking you to avoid the area until about 7:30 p.m. while they investigate and work to clean up the wreckage.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department is also assisting.

More information will be released when it’s available.