Public health director announces she’s leaving

IDAHO FALLS – The woman who’s been leading the charge at Eastern Idaho Public Health since 2013 is stepping down after 19 years with the organization.

District Director Geri Rackow is resigning to take a role at the Idaho National Laboratory. Her resignation is effective April 8.

As she looks back on her time with EIPH, Rackow tells EastIdahoNews.com the COVID-19 pandemic is at the forefront of her mind.

“It definitely was challenging times. It stretched me and all of our staff in ways that we never could have imagined,” Rackow says. “But the way our staff continued to serve the community (despite all the challenges) is a proud moment of mine.”

The long-term impact of the pandemic is far-reaching and has had an effect on everyone “forevermore,” Rackow says, and the challenges and stress it created caused her to reevaluate what’s most important in life.

Rackow says one of the positive outcomes of the coronavirus is that people “now know the name Eastern Idaho Public Health.”

“It’s more familiar now than ever before,” she says. “Prior to that, unless you really had an opportunity to use the services that we offer, you may not have known much about (it).”

Rackow is quick to point out that the work the agency does goes far beyond COVID. The district provides services, information and education that improves people’s lives, she says, and she’s enjoyed being associated with it.

Geri Rackow, bottom right, with other members of the public health board. | Geri Rackow

Rackow moved to Idaho with her husband and two kids in 1992 and has been with EIPH since 2003. She got her start as the public information officer before taking on other leadership roles that eventually led to her being appointed the director.

Her new role at the INL will be the director of occupational health services.

“My role will be similar to what it was at public health, just a more targeted audience with the employees of the INL, but still … helping people live their healthiest lives possible,” Rackow explains.

The staff at EIPH has become a second family to Rackow and her daily association with them is what she is going to miss most. Serving the public is another aspect of the job she’s going to miss, but she’s excited to continue serving people in a similar capacity at the INL.

“It’s been an amazing opportunity at EIPH and I appreciate the support of our board of health and the confidence they’ve placed in me to lead this agency for the last nine years,” Rackow says. “I came into an agency that was good. Hopefully, it’s been made better because of my time here.”

Eastern Idaho Public Health will be conducting interviews for Rackow’s replacement on March 31. The organization is hoping to announce a new director soon.