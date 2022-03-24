Rexburg preschool requests children’s art for fundraising auction

REXBURG — East Idaho’s youngest budding artists have a unique opportunity to share their work to benefit an early childhood education center in Rexburg.

Kearis Ochs is the owner of Whole Child Early Education. The non-profit daycare and preschool is run from her home, but Ochs is in the process of opening a new center in downtown Rexburg, hopefully by the end of April.

“We’ve been working on an expansion project to get into a bigger building so we can take more kids,” Ochs said.

As a fun and creative way to raise funds for the new center, Whole Child will host an art gallery and auction, full of creations from east Idaho’s youngest artists. The event is planned for Monday from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Avenues Event Center, 859 S. Yellowstone Highway in Rexburg. Admission is $8 for adults and $2 for children. Formal dress is encouraged but not required.

“It will be a fancy event — A chance for people to get dressed up,” Ochs said. “There will be live music and drinks and Crumbl cookies, and people will be able to walk through and see the kids’ art and a little bio with each piece.”

Attendees will be able to bid on the art pieces, with proceeds going toward the school’s new building and startup costs.

“Whoever wins the bid will get to take it and display it in their business or their home, or wherever they want,” Ochs said.

In preparation for the gallery, Whole Child will accept art submissions from children ages 0 to 12. Any art medium is welcome (drawings, sculptures, photography, paintings — even finger paintings), and each child who enters a piece will get a treat. The artist whose work sells for the highest amount will win a gift certificate to The Splatter Lab in Rexburg.

Artwork submissions for the gallery can be delivered to Ochs at 728 S. 5th West in Rexburg, or to Mr. Ochs’ classroom at Central Elementary School, 102 Park Avenue, Sugar City. Submissions can be turned in any time before Monday’s event.

If you’d rather have the kids make their creative messes somewhere else, Whole Child will also hold an art class on Saturday, March 26 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rexburg Arts Center, 155 East Second North, Rexburg. The cost is $25 for one child and one parent, and $10 for each additional child. They will do three projects and serve pizza, and the art created at the class can be submitted to the gallery and auction.

For more information on Whole Child Early Education or their upcoming events, contact Ochs at (208) 847-1321.