Shots fired in two separate incidents in Pocatello over weekend

The following is a news release from Pocatello Police.

Pocatello Police respond to two separate reports of shots fired over the weekend. Neither resulted in injuries.

The first shooting happened just before midnight on Saturday, according to police. The incident occurred on the 600 block of North Fifth Avenue. Police say the suspect fired shots in the air, but no one was hurt or threatened by the suspect. Police do have a suspect in this incident, and charges are pending.

A short time later shots were fired in a separate incident just after 12 a.m. on Sunday, according to police. The second shots fired happened on the 300 block of Hyde Avenue. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information regarding these two separate cases is asked to call the Pocatello Police Department at (208) 234-6290.