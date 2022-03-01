Debbie Critchfield shares why she’s running for state superintendent

IDAHO FALLS – The reading ability of Idaho’s kids and making sure high school students are properly equipped with the tools for entering the workforce are two of Debbie Critchfield’s biggest concerns and she’s hoping to address them as the Gem State’s next superintendent of public instruction.

Critchfield, a Republican from Oakley, is one of three candidates vying for the position. Her opponents are Republican incumbent Sherri Ybarra, who is now in her second term, and Democrat Branden Durst, a former state lawmaker from Boise.

During a conversation with EastIdahoNews.com, Critchfield explained why she is running and what she plans to focus on if elected.

“I am excited about the opportunities we have right now to create an educational system that will meet the needs of 21st-century students and the workforce needs of a growing state,” Critchfield says.

Critchfield and her husband, Dave, raised four children together on a farm in Oakley. Her educational background includes 10 years as a board member with the Cassia County School District, five of which she served as Chair. She also spent seven years on the state board of education, serving as president for the last two.

She’s also spent time on various educational committees and worked as a library trustee in her county.

She cites her efforts in helping to form a federally-registered apprenticeship program for machine operators as one of her greatest accomplishments in Cassia County. She’s proud of the Student Assistance Program she helped create, which gives students in her district improved access to mental and emotional healthcare.

On the state level, she introduced a measure to remove high-stakes testing for high school students and worked with the Governor’s office in 2020 on an initiative to give parents access to COVID-19 relief funds for their children’s educational needs.

She was involved in helping schools reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic and helped them develop plans and set the appropriate safety protocols so children’s education could proceed without any further interruption.

“For the most part, that was successful in Idaho, compared to other states in the nation, so I’m proud of that,” Critchfield explains.

Critchfield feels her background makes her a good candidate to lead Idaho’s educational future.

EastIdahoNews.com spoke with Critchfield about her platform and her take on several hot-button issues, including Critical Race Theory, the four-year decline of Idaho’s go-on rate and the state’s public school response to COVID-19. Watch our entire conversation in the video player above.

A primary will be held on May 17. The general election is on Nov. 8.