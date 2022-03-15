Trio seeking re-election in new legislative district 31

IDAHO FALLS – Several local legislators are seeking re-election in the wake of statewide boundary changes for legislative districts.

RELATED | Idaho Supreme Court upholds new congressional district map

Van Burtenshaw, who was re-elected in 2020 for his second term as a senator for District 35, now represents voters in District 31 and he wants to continue for another term. Joining him in his re-election bid are Representative Rod Furniss and former Representative Jerald Raymond, who lost to his opponent Karey Hanks in 2020.

As friends and colleagues, the trio endorses each other and are hoping to return to Boise to work together again. District 31 covers Jefferson, Lemhi, Clark, and Fremont Counties.

Van Burtenshaw

Burtenshaw spent four years as a representative prior to serving as a senator. He’s spent most of his career farming and ranching in the Terreton area, an extensive background that’s served him well in Boise as a member of the Agriculture Committee, as well as the Resource & Conservation, and Joint Finance-Appropriations Committees.

“It is a priority to invest in public education to ensure our children and grandchildren get a quality education,” Buretneshaw says in a news release. “I am uniquely positioned to assist with natural resource and water issues. With my background in agriculture, I can bring some real world experience to addressing some complicated water issues.”

Burtenshaw is a strong supporter of the aquifer recharge and has played a key role in helping water users recharge more water into the aquifer.

Rod Furniss

Rod Furniss is running for his third term in the Idaho House, District 31 seat B. He currently serves as the Vice-Chair of the Business Committee, as well as the Energy and Technology Committee, State Affairs Committee, the Property Tax Committee, and a number of other committees.

A graduate of Rigby High School, Furniss has degrees from Brigham Young University-Idaho and Idaho State University. He is a professional life insurance underwriter, chartered financial consultant and real estate developer.

“Property tax relief is a challenging problem our lawmakers face, but a necessary one to solve. We need to come together and charter a solution to this ballooning tax,” says Furniss.

Conservative leadership is what makes Idaho such a great place to live and raise a family, Furniss says.

Jerald Raymond

Jerald Raymond is running for Idaho House District 31 seat A.

As a fourth-generation Idahoan, Raymond has served his community in numerous capacities, including as a Jefferson County Commissioner and President of the Idaho Cattle Association.

Born in Rigby and raised in Menan, Raymond currently owns and operates a livestock operation in Jefferson County.

“I’ve seen firsthand the negative effects of government overreach. That is why I firmly believe in small government

and protecting State’s rights,” Raymond says.

During his time in the state legislature, Raymond was a strong supporter of public education and ensuring it was

property funded.

“My family has been blessed by incredible educators. We need to ensure that Idaho is a place where a quality

education is protected,” he says.

The primary election is on May 17. The general election is on November 8.