‘We are very disappointed.’ New kiosk vandalized by shooters.

POCATELLO — U.S. Forest Service officials say they are disappointed after finding a newly installed kiosk at one of their trailheads damaged by irresponsible shooters.

The kiosk was installed at the Lead Draw trailhead near Pocatello and shot at just days after installation.

“We are very disappointed,” said Sheila Larsen, recreation manager for the Westside Ranger District, in a news release. “In addition to the blatant property damage, the shooter displayed poor judgment by shooting near a trailhead, making it unsafe for other recreators in the area.”

According to a news release sent by the Caribou-Targhee National Forest, parts of a newly constructed fence in that area have also been shot.



“As a multiple-use agency, the Forest Service supports various kinds of recreation, including recreational shooting. However, while the Lead Draw area currently remains open for target shooting, users are urged to not abuse this privilege. Shooters must practice ethical and respectful target shooting behavior. Know your target and what’s beyond it,” the release said.

It will cost over $400 for employees to make the repairs to the kiosk.

“With the many different users in this area, it is important to have a place to display information and safety messages for the public,” said U.S. Forest Service spokesman Jared Fisher in an email to EastIdahoNews.com.

The district is seeking assistance from the local community to stop vandalism. Anyone with any information regarding this most recent incident is encouraged to contact the ranger district at (208) 557-5900 or the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 236-7000.

Shooting safety guidelines



It is prohibited to shoot:

In or within 150 yards of a residence, building, campsite, developed recreation area or occupied area.

Across or on a national forest or grassland road or body of water.

In any manner or place where any person or property is exposed to injury or damage as a result of such discharge.

Into or within a cave.

Firing tracer bullets or incendiary ammunition.

While disturbing, injuring, destroying, or in any way damaging any prehistoric, historic, or archaeological resource, structure, site, artifact, property.

And abandon any personal property such as by failing to dispose of all garbage, including targets, paper, cans, bottles and appliances.

In general, you should target shoot only if you:

Use approved targets. Certain forests may have specific restrictions, such as the type of targets used (i.e. cardboard targets, paper targets, clay pigeons). Exploding targets are not recommended and are restricted on many forests or grasslands for safety and fire concerns.

Use approved targets along with a safe, “bullet-proof” backstop. Do not attach your targets to vegetation or structures, such as trees, log decks, slash piles, fences, or water tanks.

Practice safe gun handling by: