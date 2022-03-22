Woman arraigned in district court on counterfeit lottery charge

IDAHO FALLS – A woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly stealing a lottery ticket from a local convenience store and cashing it in.

Starr Marie Long, 47, is charged with felony counterfeit lottery and misdemeanor petty theft. The incident occurred in June 2021, according to court documents.

An officer with the Idaho Lottery Enforcement Division says Long took scratch tickets from Common Cents at 1940 West Broadway in Idaho Falls on June 28. Long was a store employee and cashed in the tickets while she was working, the report says.

She allegedly cashed in another ticket at the store on 17th Street the following day.

There was $355 worth of scratch tickets taken, according to an affidavit of probable cause. A total of $260 of illegal winnings were left in the cash register to cover the cost of the tickets and $80 was paid after the tickets had been validated.

Long made her initial appearance in court on Jan. 19 and was arraigned in District Court Tuesday morning, March 15. The felony charge carries a maximum penalty of 5 years in prison and a $25,000 fine. Petty theft can result in up to 1 year in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Although Long is accused of a crime, it does not necessarily mean she committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.