Biz Buzz: Rigby woman says home decor business is dream come true

Do you want to know what’s happening in the eastern Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

BIZ BRIEF

RIGBY

Woman opens home decor business in Rigby

Woman shopping for items at Rustic Roots | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

RIGBY – For many years, Amber Rocha has been a frequent shopper at boutique and home decor shops.

The 38-year-old California native has spent many weekends finding items to place in her home. As of March 9, she owns her own shop in Rigby called Rustic Roots. It’s in the space between The Rocky Bean and Country Cowlicks at 255 Farnsworth Way. A grand opening and ribbon-cutting was held last weekend, and Rocha tells EastIdahoNews.com she’s impressed with the community response.

“It’s been pretty good, honestly,” Rocha says. “Today seemed a lot slower because it’s Wednesday during the day, but we do pretty decent on Fridays and Saturdays.”

The store offers a variety of items, ranging from home decor, jewelry and clothing to doormats, furniture and other accessories. Most of the products are custom-made by local vendors.

Katy Bennett is one of 10 vendors at the shop. She started making custom doormats and selling them online about a year ago. Bennett is grateful for what the business has done for her brand and to have a place to display her items.

“I took a chance to go into Amber’s store, and I feel like it’s just blown up. My little business has grown a ton. I don’t sell as much online now just because I sell so much in her store,” says Bennett.

Bennett’s doormats, along with the clothing are some of the most popular items, according to Rocha.

Doormat and clothes available at Rustic Roots | Photo on left courtesy Katy Bennett

Owning a boutique and home decor shop fulfills a lifelong dream for Rocha. Seeking a “calmer and better way of life” that was closer to family, she took a job at the Idaho National Laboratory in 2019. She and her husband have two kids.

RELATED | Biz Buzz: Local couple opens coffee and bracelet shop in Rigby

A personal connection with Angela Sayer, owner of The Rocky Bean, led Rocha to eventually open her shop next door.

“The opportunity presented itself,” says Rocha. “One thing led to another, and before I knew it, the doors were opening. I love (the visibility of the location). I’ve had people stop in and say, ‘We were on our way back or on our way to somewhere, and we saw you off the freeway.'”

Many of her frequent shoppers are from Montana and Wyoming.

Rocha is thrilled to see her dream project resonating with customers, and she’d like to see it continue to grow so she can open another store in the area.

“This is something that Rigby needed,” Rocha says. “Always having to go to Rexburg or Idaho Falls to get a T-shirt or a pair of earrings or a gift for somebody (was frustrating). It’s nice to be in Rigby where there’s nothing else like this.”

Rustic Roots is open Wednesday through Saturday with varying hours. It opens at 9 a.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. the other days.

Courtesy Katy Bennett

Rett Nelson | EastIdahoNews.com

BIZ BITS

Specialty coffee shop coming to Chubbuck this summer

CHUBBUCK – The Human Bean, a national leader in drive-thru specialty coffee and premium beverages, will be opening a new drive-thru on Yellowstone Avenue in Chubbuck.

Construction is underway and is slated for completion this summer, according to its Facebook page.

The store is owned and operated by Theo and Melissa Warner of Little Creek Coffee LLC and will be the couple’s first location.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT…

Company conducts two-year experiment in tanks at local aquarium

Melaleuca donates $12,500 to Idaho Foodbank

Rexburg business owner honors grandfather for World Parkinson’s Day

PMC rewarding staff, hoping to improve recruitment with bonuses and pay increases