PMC rewarding staff, hoping to improvement recruitment with bonuses and pay increases

POCATELLO — As a reward for their tireless work, through the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond, staff at Portneuf Medical Center will receive bonuses.

The “PMC Values You” plan, according to Portneuf spokeswoman Mary Keating, was designed to provide additional pay and benefits for all staff. More than 300 staff members have already received bonuses and seen changes to their base pay.

“Development of this plan was driven by staff needs,” Keating told EastIdahoNews.com in an email. … “We deeply value our staff and it was important to re-evaluate our compensation structure and make adjustments that reward our core team for their loyalty and service.”

As Keating explained, hiring and retaining staff at all hospitals has grown difficult, specifically through the COVID pandemic. Yet, despite those difficulties, Portneuf has maintained strong performances in quality and safety, she said.

“We’re so grateful to each of our team members for their loyalty, hard work and sacrifice,” Portneuf CEO Jordan Herget said in a statement provided by Keating. “Day after day, they are there for our patients and each other. The past few years have been tough for all hospitals and we’re no different. But PMC is really committed to creating a strong culture where every person feels acknowledged and supported. These changes are just a few examples of the actions we’re taking to do that while addressing some of the larger workforce issues being felt across the industry.”

The PMC Values You plan was created based on feedback from frontline workers, including nurses, with hopes of improving recruitment, retention and rewarding of staff.

Pay increases are based on a number of factors, including seniority. According to information provided by Portneuf, approximately 75% of hospital staff will receive raises in base pay. Annual cash bonuses will also be provided.

Through the PMC Values You plan, the Portneuf Student Loan Repayment program has also been redesigned. As a result, 60 additional staff members — both full- and part-time — are now eligible for tuition reimbursement.

“When your employer pays it back, you feel appreciated and it is meaningful,” registered and licensed dietician Krista Diekemper said in a statement provided by Keating. “The new annual service award plan sort of says, thanks for sticking with us. It is nice to be thanked and I like that it is a long-term plan to reward employees.”

“Thanks to continued investment in our services and staff,” Keating said, “PMC has been able to provide advanced care to more local residents than ever before during the past year — allowing patients and families to remain close to home. This growth continues to deliver on the promise made when voters spoke in favor of establishing a joint venture to build a new medical center in 2009.”