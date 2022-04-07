Brian Wood of Wood Funeral Home discusses death, cremation, caskets and more in 7 Questions with Emmy

Every week I’m interviewing fascinating people in our community, nation and around the world!

The idea came from a Facebook commenter who saw a video of me and my family floating down the river in Island Park. The person said I should turn the tables and interview my dad (Nate Eaton) – so I did and the rest is history!

Brian Wood is the owner of Wood Funeral Home in Idaho Falls and Ammon. He is the fifth generation funeral director in his family and Wood Funeral has been around for over 100 years.

I sat down with Brian to figure out what he does for his job and how he deals with death!

Here are the questions I asked him:

What does a funeral director do?

What happens when someone is cremated?

Have you ever seen a unique coffin?

When someone dies, what do you do with their body?

How many flowers do you see a day?

You’re around a lot of sad people. How do you comfort them and how do you stay positive?

What’s something we might not know about your job?

I learned a lot about Brian’s job. Watch the video in the player above to see our entire interview and you can learn more about Wood Funeral Home on their website and Facebook page.

If you have any ideas of someone I should interview or just want to say hi, email me: emmy@eastidahonews.com.