Burrowing owls starting to show up in eastern Idaho

While checking out an area where I have found Burrowing owls in recent years, there were none showing up on the mounds. As I was surveying the area, I noticed two yellow circles appear behind some frost-covered weeds. Looking closer, I was able to make out the round shape of the head of a Burrowing owl. It was standing beside a burrow where I had seen a pair of owls two weeks ago but had not seen them since.

In another area after waiting for about 10 minutes I finally saw one that was peering over the edge of the burrow. Neither area had one standing in plain sight as I pulled up to a multitude of mounds around the burrows.

This week I spent half of Monday traveling around to the different spots that I have seen them during the last two summers. Last year (summer of 2021) I did not find a lot of nests because many of the nests of 2020 were raided by badgers and coyotes just before the owlets fledged.

Bill Schiess, EastIdahoNews.com

There were three nests that I stayed in contact with during 2021 that raised about 16 owlets until it was time for them to migrate south. This week I was able to locate eight pairs and seven singles along I-15 from Roberts to Dubois, through the Monteview area and from the Mud Lake Wildlife Management area past Camas National Wildlife Refuge. I was extremely pleased with the number of them that I saw.

After getting to one of my favorite areas early, I parked where I could observe several burrows. In most areas after 10 to 20 minutes, I would see a pair of yellow eyes peering over the lip of a burrow or see one crouching behind some vegetation. Usually after a few more minutes, a single or a pair would expose themselves for me to enjoy them getting acquainted with me.

Most are found west of I-15 except several pairs were east of Dubois where they can be found along the road running from Dubois toward Kilgore. The area around Sage Junction where I-15 and Idaho Highway 33 meet used to be very popular for them, but the construction of the new “movement scales” destroyed several burrows and the birds have not returned that I have seen.

Bill Schiess, EastIdahoNews.com

If you can find a pair in the next two weeks, you may be lucky enough to watch them perform their mating rituals which are very affectionate. The male will feed the female, they will “beak kiss” and will preen each other’s feathers. During this time they will also line their burrow with animal dung which will attract insects for the female and the chicks to feed on before they emerge. The male will also harvest small rodents which will be stored underground. When rodents are plentiful, large amounts of them are stored underground. Meanwhile, the female will lay from two to a dozen eggs and then she will disappear into the burrow for most of the next month.

From the middle of June into July, the owlets will emerge from the nest and will put on a show by chasing each other. Grasshoppers and crickets will also be emerging, and the growing owlets will have a hay-day chasing and catching them. Old-time cowboys used to call these birds the “Howdy birds” because of their tendance to bob, stretch and wave their wings at you.

Bill Schiess, EastIdahoNews.com

If you are looking for some Burrowing owls, I would visit the areas where you have seen them in past seasons and be prepared to wait a few minutes while waiting for them to peer over the edge of the burrows. Remember, most of these birds are most active early in the morning and late in the evening, but they are also active during the day. Once you find a couple, give them space, and wait for the babies to come out of the burrow. If you keep getting too close to them, they may abandon the nest and move to a different area. They are cute, but you do not have to visit them daily or even weekly.

Just another reminder about what is happening at Camas NWR. The only pond that will have water in it this summer is Sand Hole Pond, and it is a mile hike to get to it. The vehicle route will also be closed from time to time while the road, ponds and canals will be worked on to improve them. The wells will also be changed so that more water can be in the ponds to benefit wildlife at the refuge.

Good luck out in the wilds and remember as warm weather approaches, critters like ticks and rattlesnake will be out and about. Take precautions and enjoy the wild life.