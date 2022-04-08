Competency evaluation ordered for man accused of kicking, spitting on cops

POCATELLO — A judge has ordered a competency evaluation for a man charged with multiple felonies including two charges of battery on an officer.

Shane Bradley Johnson, 40, will be examined by a certified psychiatrist or licensed psychologist designated by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, according to court records. He is scheduled to return to court following the evaluation on April 27.

Johnson was arrested on Jan. 21 after an altercation with another man at Station Square in downtown Pocatello.

Witnesses told officers that a man, later identified as Johnson, was walking through the building playing music described as being “disturbingly loud.” When a man inside the building confronted him, the two got into a brief scuffle that included Johnson kicking the man, the witnesses and victim told officers.

Officers located Johnson a short time later walking down Main Street.

When they attempted to cite him for disturbing the peace, Johnson allegedly spit on and kicked the officers. He was instead arrested.

Johnson has been charged with felonies for two counts of battery on an officer and one for propelling bodily fluid on an officer. Additionally, he was charged with misdemeanors of possession of a controlled substance, battery and disturbing the peace.

Oneida County Magistrate Judge David Hooste ordered the competency evaluation on March 23.

Although Johnson has been charged with these crimes, it does not mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If he is found guilty on all charges, Johnson would face up to 17 years in prison and $104,000 in fines.