Garth Brooks adds another 2022 Utah show after 1st one sold out in 45 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY (KSL.com) — Country superstar Garth Brooks announced Monday that he will add another concert at Rice-Eccles Stadium on June 17, after his concert scheduled for the following day sold out in 45 minutes when it went on sale Friday.

Tickets for the June 17 concert will go on sale this Friday — April 29 — at 10 a.m. MDT, according to a news release.

Brooks last played at the University of Utah stadium in July, when toward the end of the concert he promised the crowd that he would return to the venue.

“This tour ends in the summer of ’22. Before this stadium tour ends, I would like to come back here,” Brooks told the crowd, according to the Deseret News.

Adding the second concert in June will make this the third one in Utah since his stadium tour began last summer.

The June 17 show will be the only return date in any North American city and is Brooks’ last Stadium Tour concert in Utah, Idaho and Wyoming, the release said.

Tickets will be sold at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks.