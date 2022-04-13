Garth Brooks announces he’s returning to SLC

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Garth Brooks is coming back to Utah.

The country megastar announced he will perform at the University of Utah Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday, June 18. This will be the second Salt Lake City concert within the past year as he previously played at the stadium in July.

Brooks’ 2021 show sold out in less than 30 minutes and Brooks promised, from the stage, that he would return to Utah before he concludes his stadium tour.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 22, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks, by calling 1-877-654-2784 or on the Ticketmaster app.

All seating is in the round and each ticket is $94.95 all-inclusive. There is an 8-ticket limit per customer.