Here are the Easter Egg hunts happening this weekend

Eastern Idaho never ceases to impress with Easter Egg hunts throughout the region and this year is definitely no exception. These are some of the Easter Egg hunts you can attend throughout this weekend. Although it is Idaho and many are used to the weather, there is a chance some events could be changed or canceled. If there is an Easter event that we missed, please email news@eastidahonews.com.

Idaho Falls

Saturday, April 16 at 9:30 a.m. – The Waterfront at Snake River Landing (1220 Event Center Drive)

The 7th annual Great Easter Egg Hunt returns to the Waterfront this year with over 25,000 Easter Eggs, a dedicated egg hunt for kids with special needs and lots more! More information and updates can be found on their Facebook page.

Each egg hunt is separated into these different age groups:

• 9:30 – Special Needs

• 10:05 – 1-2 Year Old

• 10:20 – 3-4 Year Old

• 10:35 – 5-6 Year Old

• 10:50 – 7-8 Year Old

• 11:05 – 9-12 Year Old

Saturday, April 16 at 11 a.m. – Bonneville Highschool (3165 E Iona Rd)

Camp Hayden is hosting an Easter Egg hunt for the special needs community in Southeast Idaho. There will be a traditional Easter egg hunt, outdoor games and activities, and other prizes. This event is free and open to the public, but Camp Hayden does ask that children with special needs are given priority during the activities. More info can be found on its Facebook page.

Saturday, April 16 at 12 p.m.-Downtown Idaho Falls (beginning at the corner of B Street and Park Avenue)

Thanks to The Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation, 24 Easter bunnies have been hidden throughout Idaho Falls downtown shops, and they want to be found by you! Begin at the Civitan Plaza where you will be given a map, and then finish at ‘Weebee Toys’ (492 Shoup Avenue) to pick out a prize and meet the Easter Bunny. The event runs until 3 p.m. and there is more information on the downtownidahofalls.com events section.

Saturday, April 16 at 10 a.m. – Tautphaus Park Shelter

Easter Egg-Stravaganza is held by Camp Rainbow Gold from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with an Easter Egg hunt, games, and activities. More info is available on their website, camprainbowgold.org

Saturday, April 16 at 1 p.m. – Hope Lutheran Church & School (2071 12th St)

Hope Lutheran Church and School will hold its ‘Drive-Thru Easter Egg Hunt’ where you can grab an Easter goodie bag, but be sure to get there early as the quantity is limited. Here is their Facebook page.

Saturday, April 16 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. – Bunker Village (9752 W Arco Hwy)

Bunker Village will be holding an Easter Egg hunt for older kids who may want to feel young again. Kids 10 and up can participate in a slightly more aggressive Easter Egg Hunt at Bunker Village on Arco Highway and more info can be found on their Facebook page.

Ammon

Saturday, April 16 at 10 a.m. – McCowin Park, Ammon

The city of Ammon will be holding an Easter Egg Hunt at McCowin Park. The hunt will be split up into the following age groups: 0-2 years, 3 to 5 years, 6 to 9 years, and 10 to 12 years. For more information visit the city of Ammon Facebook page.

Shelley

Friday, April 15 at 4:30 p.m. – 440 S Milton Ave, Shelley

Shelley & Firth Blessings will feature a numbered egg hunt for ages 0-16 as well as something fun for adults. Donations are appreciated and more information is on their Facebook page.

Saturday, April 16 at 10:45 a.m. – Shelley City Park-Dawn Lloyd Field

Kiwanis Club of Shelley is hosting its annual Easter Egg Hunt at Shelley City Park. They ask that you arrive early, and more information can be found on their Facebook page.

Blackfoot

Saturday, April 16 at 10 a.m. – Jensen Grove Park

The Greater Blackfoot Area Chamber of Commerce will be bringing forth its annual Easter Egg hunt on Saturday including 30,000 Easter Eggs, and prizes, too. It ends at about 11:30 a.m. and there is more info on their Facebook page.

Chubbuck

Saturday, April 16 at 11 a.m. – Stuart Park

The Portneuf District Library is holding its 5th annual EggCessible Egg Hunt event at Stuart Park, where they will have very accessible Easter Egg hunts, including a quiet and peaceful egg hunt, a hunt with noise-making eggs for the blind and visually impaired, a wheelchair and walker accessible hunt, and other egg hunts divided into age groups. Therapy dogs, information booths, and other activities can be found alongside the accessible egg hunts. Here is their Facebook page.

Pocatello

Saturday, April 16 at 11 a.m. – Franklin Middle School (2271 East Terry St.)

The “Easter Bunny Hop ‘n Shop” is packed with an Easter Egg hunt at noon as well as other various activities and a petting zoo throughout the day until 4 p.m. Updates can be found on their Facebook page.

Saturday, April 16 at 4 p.m. – Legacy Christian School (1633 Olympus Dr.)

Legacy Christian School will have an Easter Egg hunt, and prizes, and be giving out tours of the school to those who request one. More info is on their Facebook page.

Downata Hot Springs

Saturday, April 16 at 12:30 p.m. – Downata Hot Springs (25900 S Downata Rd.)

Downata Hot Springs has an Easter event beginning at 12:30 p.m., with some events being paid and others free. Activities include age-grouped Easter Egg hunts, a Piñata, a free movie at 4 p.m., and an all-day pass. More information is available on their Facebook page and age groups are as follows:

• 0-2 at 12:30 p.m.

• 3-8 at 1 p.m.

• 9-16 at 2 p.m.

Rigby

Saturday, April 16 at 10 a.m. – Rigby City Park

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Rigby Police Department bring an Easter Egg Hunt for ages 0-11 starting at 10 a.m. There is more information on their Facebook page.

Saturday, April 16 at 10 a.m. – Rigby City Park

While younger kids in Rigby are doing their regular Easter Egg hunt, The Central Fire District brings a ‘Golden’ Easter Egg hunt for kids aged 12-17. Eggs will be hidden around Rigby and clue sheets will be given out at 10 a.m. on the cement pad near the tennis courts. There is more information on their Facebook page.

Rexburg

Saturday, April 16 at 10 a.m. – Porter Park

The Rexburg Chamber of Commerce and the Rexburg Kiwanis Club are featuring an Easter Egg hunt this year with over 18,000 Easter Eggs to be found for ages 1-12. They will also be giving away over 30 bicycles that have been donated. If you want more info, you can find it here.

Saturday, April 16 and Sunday, April 17 at 2 p.m. – Yellowstone Bear World

Cub Palooza Easter Egg Hunt! Come see us for our annual Egg hunt (which is actually on Easter weekend this year!) with over 10,000 prizes. It starts right at 2 p.m. both days, but make sure you are here by noon so you don’t miss out! Easter Egg hunt is free with admission. Purchase of admissions is required.

St. Anthony

Saturday, April 16 at 10 a.m. – Boyd Yancey Memorial (Horsey) Park (East 2nd North near North 5th East)

Fremont County Search and Rescue is going to be hosting their annual East Idaho Special-Needs Easter Egg Hunt with eggs, prizes, and candy. If you have someone living with you or know of someone with special needs, this Easter Egg hunt is great for them. If you want more information, check their Facebook page here.

Ashton

Saturday, April 16 at 10 a.m. – North Fremont Highschool (3581 East 1300 North)

The Ashton Community Easter Egg Hunt was originally going to be a traditional one, but due to the weather it will be a drive-through event. More information is available on their Facebook page.

Twin Falls

Malad

Saturday, April 16 at 10 a.m. – Malad City Park

The Malad Area Chamber of Commerce is holding this Easter Egg hunt with special golden eggs strewn throughout which can be exchanged for prizes and the Easter Bunny will be on site. More info is available on their Facebook page.