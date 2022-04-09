IDOC investigating apparent suicide at Pocatello Women’s Correctional Center

The following is a news release from the Idaho Department of Correction.

POCATELLO — The Idaho Department of Correction is investigating the apparent suicide of an inmate at the Pocatello Women’s Correctional Center.

The 41-year-old woman, who has not been identified, was found unconscious in her cell on Tuesday at 1:05 p.m.

Staff initiated lifesaving measures and called 911. Paramedics responded to the scene and continued lifesaving measures.

The woman was pronounced dead at Portneuf Medical Center on Saturday at 10:35 a.m., after life-support measures were discontinued.

Pocatello Women’s Correctional Center is a 355-bed correctional facility for women in southeastern Idaho.