IDOC investigating apparent suicide at Pocatello Women’s Correctional Center

EastIdahoNews.com Staff
EastIdahoNews.com staff

Pocatello

  Published at

Share This
AdobeStock 100618864
Adobe Stock image

The following is a news release from the Idaho Department of Correction.

POCATELLO — The Idaho Department of Correction is investigating the apparent suicide of an inmate at the Pocatello Women’s Correctional Center.

The 41-year-old woman, who has not been identified, was found unconscious in her cell on Tuesday at 1:05 p.m.

Staff initiated lifesaving measures and called 911. Paramedics responded to the scene and continued lifesaving measures.

The woman was pronounced dead at Portneuf Medical Center on Saturday at 10:35 a.m., after life-support measures were discontinued.

Pocatello Women’s Correctional Center is a 355-bed correctional facility for women in southeastern Idaho.

