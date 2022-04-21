ISU to update, rename College of Pharmacy following massive donation

POCATELLO — Thanks to the largest single donation it has ever received, Idaho State University will be renovating the 80-year-old Leonard Hall.

ISU has received a $14 million gift from The ALSAM Foundation, which will fund the majority of the renovation project planned for the College of Pharmacy’s building, according to a news release.

“This gift allows our College of Pharmacy to continue its 100-year tradition of providing a high-quality education,” ISU President Kevin Satterlee said in the release. “As the state’s designated health science university, we will continue to meet an ever-growing demand for a highly trained and skilled workforce. This will build on and foster our statewide leadership in health science education.”

With its planned renovation, ISU’s College of Pharmacy will replace research labs, with state-of-the-art technology. It will also add student learning space to support its graduate program in biomedical and pharmaceutical sciences. The project has been approved by the Idaho State Board of Education.

“Prospective students consider many factors when choosing a college of pharmacy, including the physical facilities,” ISU College of Pharmacy Dean Walter Fitzgerald said in the release. “State-of-the-art labs attract future students and provide space for research that betters our communities. The new space will house faculty from both pharmaceutical sciences and pharmacy practice departments, and it sets the stage for continuing a program where discoveries in the lab translate into better health care for our communities. We are truly grateful to The ALSAM Foundation for this gift as we embark on the next 100 years in the College of Pharmacy.”

With its latest donation, The ALSAM Foundation has now gifted the university a grand total of $26 million, making it the school’s largest single donor, according to the release.

In recognition of that support, ISU will rename its pharmacy school the “L.S. Skaggs College of Pharmacy” — named after the one of the organization’s founders. ISU’s pharmacy school now joins a list of others that includes the University of Utah, University of Arizona and University of Colorado to be named in honor of the Skaggs family.

“The ALSAM Foundation is pleased to partner with Idaho State University in the renovation of Leonard Hall,” said Ronny Cutshall of The ALSAM Foundation. “The renovation will elevate the ability of the college to educate future pharmacists and to carry out medical research.”

The ALSAM Foundation, which is based in Salt Lake City, was established by L.S. “Sam” and Aline Skaggs. The foundation began with 11 family-owned drug stores, the release says, and has grown to operate over 200 outlets in 21 states.

In addition to its mission to support education, The ALSAM Foundation supports medical research, human services, habitat conservation and Catholic organizations and charities.

“The generous support of The ALSAM Foundation was critical to moving forward with this important project,” Satterlee said. “Modernizing our College of Pharmacy will positively impact current and future students, provide the right teaching and research spaces for our faculty, and it will better the lives of all Idahoans.”

The renovation project, which will come with a total price tag of $21 million, is expected to begin in early 2023 and be completed in 2025.

