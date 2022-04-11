You’re invited to see renovated dental clinic at ISU

The following is a news release from Idaho State University.

POCATELLO –– A dedication and ribbon cutting for the completely renovated Delta Dental of Idaho Dental Hygiene Clinic at Idaho State University will take place on Friday, April 15, at 12:30 p.m.

The clinic has updated all of its operatories through a $500,000 donation made by Delta Dental of Idaho in 2020. Equipment upgrades include 17 new dental chairs and instrumentation kits, as well as a variety of equipment to allow the clinic to meet industry standards for graduates.

These equipment upgrades made possible by Delta Dental of Idaho and other facility upgrades by the university have allowed the clinic to fully modernize for the first time since 1981. This significant financial commitment builds on Delta Dental’s 50‐year history of supporting Idaho’s oral health.

“Idaho State University is an invaluable partner in helping Delta Dental of Idaho fulfill its mission to improve the oral health of all Idahoans,” said Greg Donaca, CEO of Delta Dental of Idaho. “Hygienists play a critical role in the oral health care field, with ISU’s program helping meet Idaho’s growing need for quality oral health services. This donation reinforces our commitment to supporting the education of the next generation of health care professionals and increasing access to high-quality dental care for more Idaho residents.”

Delta Dental of Idaho created two new annual scholarships supporting ISU students in oral health in 2021. These scholarships support two students in Dental Hygiene and four students in the Idaho Dental Education Program each year. The dedication ceremony will feature comments from leaders of Idaho State and Delta Dental of Idaho, as well as one of the recent Delta Dental scholarship recipients.

Immediately following the dedication and ribbon-cutting a small reception and facility tours will be offered. The clinic is located at Martin Luther King Jr. Way and S. 9th Ave in Pocatello.

Ryan Cluff, assistant professor and chair of the Department of Dental Hygiene says, “The generous gift that Delta Dental provided ISU’s Dental Hygiene Department allowed us to purchase essential equipment and update our technology. The Dental Hygiene Department strives to graduate health care professionals who are ready to immediately step in and provide safe, current, exceptional care. The upgrades we were able to make because of Delta Dental’s generosity will allow us to fulfill our mission now and into the future.”

The Idaho State University Dental Hygiene Department celebrated its 60th anniversary in 2021 and has celebrated more than 1,300 graduates since its inception.