Life Lessons: Dorothy Gee shares the amazing chain of events that occurred while she was having a stroke

Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons.

We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some may make you cry, and some may even change your life.

Dorothy Gee moved into MorningStar after having a stroke. Through an amazing chain of events, she ended up getting to a hospital within 14 minutes of when she started having symptoms and she is doing just fine today.

Dorothy also shared lessons she learned raising her kids and coping with her husband’s death. Watch our entire interview in the video player above!