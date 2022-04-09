TODAY'S WEATHER
Local man dies in vehicle crash northwest of Arco

EastIdahoNews.com Staff
EastIdahoNews.com staff

Fatal Crash
EastIdahoNews.com file illustration

ARCO — Idaho State Police are investigating a fatality crash that occurred on U.S. Highway 93 at milepost 87.5, northwest of Arco.

The crash occurred at 2:30 a.m. Saturday, according to an ISP news release.

A 57-year-old man from Arco, was driving a 2010 Dodge Dakota pickup. The driver was southbound on US-93 when he crossed over the center line going off the left shoulder where he struck a stop sign and rolled the vehicle.

The vehicle came to rest upright on the left shoulder.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt. He succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash. Idaho State Police were assisted by Butte County Sheriff’s Office, Arco Fire Department and Arco EMS personnel.

