Local youth group performing spring musical beginning next weekend

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Youth Arts Centre.

IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls Youth Arts Centre is thrilled to announce their first spring musical, the hilarious murder mystery farce “Lucky Stiff.” Complete with mistaken identities, six million bucks in diamonds, and a corpse in a wheelchair, “Lucky Stiff” is an offbeat and delightful show the whole family will enjoy!

Performances will run from April 29 through May 9 (on Fridays, Saturdays, and Mondays). This production will be performed at their Centre Building at 1470 Chamberlain Avenue in Idaho Falls. This show will be an intimate performance in a unique setting. Upgraded tickets will include tabled seating and light refreshments. Tickets range from $15-$30 and can be purchased at IFYAC.org.

The IFYAC has been providing quality programs for the youth in our area for over 20 years. We offer quality opportunities to enrich their lives through participation in music, dramatic arts and creative movement. IFYAC fosters a positive outlet for youth to build on their unique skills and talents. Through participation in choir, strings, musical theatre, dance, and artistic workshops, youth are empowered with a positive self-image that benefits the entire community.

If you need more information, contact Erin at (208) 403-3708, or cannonerin5@gmail.com.