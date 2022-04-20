Man killed in Jefferson County crash

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On Wednesday, April 20, at approximately 9:03 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated a single-vehicle, fatal crash at 111-130 Bassett Rd. in Jefferson County.

A 45-year-old male from Idaho Falls was northbound on Bassett Road, north of 100 N, in a 1992 Chevrolet pickup. The vehicle went off the right shoulder, came back on the road, went off the left shoulder, and rolled, coming to rest off the roadway.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt. He succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash. The road was partially blocked for 2 1/2 hours.

The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police. They were assisted at the scene by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson QRU, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, and Bonneville EMS.