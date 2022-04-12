Man with outstanding warrants arrested in Idaho Falls neighborhood

IDAHO FALLS – A man is in custody following an incident in Idaho Falls Monday night.

It started around 6:20 p.m. in the 700 block of South Lee. Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements tells EastIdahoNews.com bail bondsmen were in the area looking for someone who had secured bail through their company and “did not fulfill his end of the obligation.”

Clements identifies the man as Devin Trost.

“The bondsmen found him and tried to apprehend him. He got into a crawl space in an apartment complex,” Clements says.

Trost would not come out and the bail bondsmen contacted IFPD for assistance.

IFPD knew Trost had outstanding warrants for his arrest. Seven officers responded.

A K9 officer was on duty and after warning Trost to get out or they would release the dog, he surrendered.

Trost was taken into custody around 6:45 p.m. and booked on three outstanding felony warrants for failure to appear in court. Previous charges include grand theft, unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.