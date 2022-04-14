McCammon duo arrested; deputies find 40 pounds of drugs in their home

McCAMMON — Two McCammon residents have been arrested for numerous drug charges, following a multi-agency investigation.

Treyl Nehemiah Torres, 20, and Raschel D. Thomsen, 25, were taken into police custody following a traffic stop Monday in Pocatello. During a search of the vehicle following the stop, officers found three pounds of marijuana, according to a news release from Bannock County spokeswoman Emma Iannacone.

Following the arrests, a search warrant was served on a McCammon home by deputies from the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday.

During the search, deputies found 18 firearms — one of which was identified as stolen -— three pounds of psilocybin mushrooms, 12 pounds of marijuana, 25 pounds of cannabis THC concentrate and $57,000 in cash, the release says.

Deputies also found several loose prescription pills, scales, packaging material and paraphernalia. Field tests conducted by deputies indicated that some of the THC concentrate, known as “crumble,” was laced with fentanyl.

Charges were filed against both Torres and Thomsen Wednesday.

Torres has been charged with five felonies — two counts of marijuana trafficking, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of delivery of a controlled substance.

He was booked into Bannock County Jail, where he is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Thomsen has been charged with four felonies — two counts of marijuana trafficking and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

She is being held in Bannock County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

“This case remains under investigation by the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, the Pocatello Police Department and members of the local High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Task Force,” according to the release.

Reports of drugs laced with fentanyl have increased nationwide.

The drug fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, is a highly potent opioid and has been known to cause significant illness, and in many cases death when ingested.

“It’s disturbing to see this trend reach our area,” Sgt. Justin Cannon of the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office said in the release. “Our concern is for the safety of our community, which is why we strongly encourage people not to consume drugs that are not lawfully obtained.”

Although Torres and Thomsen have been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean they committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If found guilty of all charges, Torres could face life in prison and $155,000 in fines. Thomsen could face 44 years and $130,000 in fines.

Torres is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Tuesday. Thomsen’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for next Wednesday.