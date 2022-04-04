Missing 11-year-old girl has been found, police say

UPDATE

The Idaho Falls Police Department says 11-year-old Audrey Morin has been found safe. No further details were released.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Idaho Falls Police Department is searching for a missing 11-year-old girl.

Audrey Morin has brown hair, brown eyes, is approximately 4’ 11” tall and weighs around 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing bleached shorts, a pink hoodie and black ankle boots.

Audrey was last seen leaving Longfellow Elementary School after school and did not return home as expected.

Anyone who has seen Audrey since 2:30 p.m. or who is aware of her current whereabouts is asked to call Idaho Falls Police Dispatch at (208) 529-1200.