Officials capture stray moose at Rexburg park
Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com
Rexburg
REXBURG – A moose that invaded Porter Park in Rexburg Saturday morning has officially been captured.
Idaho Fish and Game officials spotted the moose in the park around 8:45 a.m. before an Easter Egg hunt got underway. Law enforcement helped them capture it.
Just before 11:30 a.m., Fish and Game told us the female moose “is on its way to a safe location far from town.”
They’re grateful for the public’s cooperation and the Rexburg Police Department’s assistance.