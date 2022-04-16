Officials capture stray moose at Rexburg park

REXBURG – A moose that invaded Porter Park in Rexburg Saturday morning has officially been captured.

Idaho Fish and Game officials spotted the moose in the park around 8:45 a.m. before an Easter Egg hunt got underway. Law enforcement helped them capture it.

Just before 11:30 a.m., Fish and Game told us the female moose “is on its way to a safe location far from town.”

They’re grateful for the public’s cooperation and the Rexburg Police Department’s assistance.