One dead after head-on crash involving wrong-way driver

BLACKFOOT — Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash that occurred on Interstate 15 at milepost 84.1 in Bingham County.

The crash occurred at 3:20 a.m. Saturday, according to an ISP news release.

Idaho State Police received a call about a wrong-way driver at 3:15 a.m. At 3:20 a.m., a 36-year-old male, from Fort Hall, driving a Chevy Impala, was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes on I-15.

A 69-year-old male, from Blackfoot, driving an Oldsmobile Alero, was traveling northbound on I-15.

The driver of the Chevy Impala collided with the Oldsmobile Alero head on. The driver of the Oldsmobile Alero succumbed to his injuries on scene and the driver of the Chevy Impala was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital.

Neither subject was wearing a seatbelt.

The northbound lanes were briefly blocked for an air ambulance then partially blocked until 7 a.m.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.