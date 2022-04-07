Pocatello Arctic Circle closed for remodel, demo begins at site of future Olive Garden

POCATELLO — A fast food restaurant near downtown Pocatello has temporarily closed.

According to a corporate spokeswoman, the Arctic Circle located at 198 Yellowstone Avenue has been closed for remodeling.

The restaurant, which was standing Tuesday afternoon, was completely demolished Wednesday. Keeping with the theme of fast-moving work, the restaurant is expected to be rebuilt and reopen by July, the spokeswoman told EastIdahoNews.com.

Demolition is underway at the former Red Lobster location in Chubbuck. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

Demolition is also underway on a Chubbuck building that was formerly a Red Lobster at 4105 Yellowstone Highway. That process has just started though.

The Red Lobster permanently closed in March 2021 after 27 years of business.

Upon completion of the demolition, Olive Garden will begin construction of its new southeastern Idaho location.