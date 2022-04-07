TODAY'S WEATHER
Pocatello Arctic Circle closed for remodel, demo begins at site of future Olive Garden

Kalama Hines
Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

Local

  Published at

Pocatello Arctic Circle demo
Arctic Circle at 198 Yellowstone Avenue in Pocatello has been demolished and is expected to reopen following remodel in July. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

POCATELLO — A fast food restaurant near downtown Pocatello has temporarily closed.

According to a corporate spokeswoman, the Arctic Circle located at 198 Yellowstone Avenue has been closed for remodeling.

The restaurant, which was standing Tuesday afternoon, was completely demolished Wednesday. Keeping with the theme of fast-moving work, the restaurant is expected to be rebuilt and reopen by July, the spokeswoman told EastIdahoNews.com.

Chubbuck Red Lobster demo
Demolition is underway at the former Red Lobster location in Chubbuck. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

Demolition is also underway on a Chubbuck building that was formerly a Red Lobster at 4105 Yellowstone Highway. That process has just started though.

The Red Lobster permanently closed in March 2021 after 27 years of business.

RELATED | Olive Garden hoping to open new location in Chubbuck

Upon completion of the demolition, Olive Garden will begin construction of its new southeastern Idaho location.

