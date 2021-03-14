Local restaurant closes after 27 years of business

CHUBBUCK – Customers on their way to Red Lobster in Chubbuck Saturday were surprised to learn the restaurant is closed.

A note posted on the front door notifies customers of the closure, according to witnesses.

In a statement to EastIdahoNews.com, a company spokeswoman says the closure is permanent due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“After more than 27 years of being part of the Pocatello community, we have made the incredibly difficult decision to close our restaurant. This decision was not made lightly, but it is necessary after being unable to reach an agreement with our landlord,” the company writes.

Company executives say the last year has been the most challenging in the chain’s 53-year history, and “the crisis and consequent government actions” have significantly impacted operations at stores nationwide.

“We understand the impact this situation has on our guests as well as our employees’ ability to work. These decisions have not been taken lightly, but they are necessary for our business in these unprecedented times,” they say.

The Chubbuck store served a packed house Friday night, according to the Idaho State Journal.

Red Lobster first opened its Chubbuck location at 4105 Yellowstone Highway in 1994. It is one of four locations across the state. Restaurants in Boise, Coeur d’Alene and Lewiston will remain open.

Here is the entire statement from a Red Lobster spokesman:

“This is without question the most challenging time Red Lobster has faced in our 53 years of operation. Like many other full-service restaurants, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change the way we are able to operate, and because of the crisis and consequent government actions, our restaurants, including our restaurant in Pocatello have been significantly impacted. After more than 27 years of being part of the Pocatello community, we have made the incredibly difficult decision to close our restaurant at 4105 Yellowstone Highway. This decision was not made lightly, but it is necessary after being unable to reach an agreement with our landlord. We understand the impact this situation has on our guests as well as our employees’ ability to work. These decisions have not been taken lightly, but they are necessary for our business in these unprecedented times.”