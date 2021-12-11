Olive Garden hoping to open new location in Chubbuck

CHUBBUCK — Olive Garden, a popular chain of Italian restaurants, is currently in the process of adding a location in Chubbuck.

Members of the Chubbuck city staff confirmed to EastIdahoNews.com Thursday that the restaurant chain is in the early stages of the application process to construct a Chubbuck location. If all is approved, the newest Olive Garden location will open at the site of the closed Red Lobster restaurant.

The Red Lobster, that was located at 4105 Yellowstone Highway, closed last March. The announcement was not made until the day of the closure when employees and patrons arrived to find a note posted on the door.

Because it is early in the application process, little can be confirmed by the city or the Olive Garden corporation. Requests for additional comment by EastIdahoNews.com to both entities went unanswered.

Currently, the closest Olive Gardens to Pocatello are in Idaho Falls, and in Logan, Utah.

Before any opening dates can be determined, the restaurant must gain approval from the city of Chubbuck Planning Division, who would then pass along approved plans to the City Council for final approval.

The process can often take months.