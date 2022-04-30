Pocatello man arrested for aggravated assault and battery after alleged stabbing

POCATELLO — A local man is facing two felonies after allegedly stabbing another man multiple times.

Robert Warren States, 47, has been charged with aggravated assault and aggravated battery, according to court records.

Officers from the Pocatello Police Department were dispatched to a motel on the 800 block of South 5th Avenue just before 1:30 a.m. Friday, according to a city of Pocatello news release. Dispatchers had received reports of a physical disturbance.

While en route, officers were informed that a caller reported the victim to be “seriously injured.”

When they arrived, officers found a man who had been stabbed multiple times, in the abdomen, chest and facial area, the release says.

The victim was transported to Portneuf Medical Center by ambulance where they underwent emergency surgeries to treat the injuries.

The suspect was identified as States and located a short time later on the motel property.

During further investigation, officers with the Pocatello Police Street Crimes Unit allegedly discovered that during the altercation between States and the victim, States threatened another person who was attempting to de-escalate the situation.

States was arrested and transported to Bannock County Jail, where he was booked and is being held on a $75,000 bond.

Although States has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If he is found guilty of both charges, States would face up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines.

States is scheduled to appear before Magistrate Judge Scott Axline for a preliminary hearing on May 10.