Pocatello man who pointed gun at restaurant server gets plea deal

POCATELLO — A man accused of brandishing a gun during an argument over a dinner check has reached a plea deal.

Matthew James Carrizoza, 32, pleaded guilty to one count of felony aggravated assault, according to court records. In exchange, the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office has dismissed a second count of aggravated assault, as well as a deadly weapon enhancement and a misdemeanor charge of petty theft.

Carrizoza was arrested on March 7 after threatening two restaurant employees with a gun.

The victims told officers that Carrizoza ordered his meal, but he was upset that it was not prepared to his liking. He left the restaurant without paying but returned a short time later to retrieve a cell phone he had left behind.

When a pair of employees confronted him about his check, they said he pulled a semiautomatic handgun and pointed it at the face of one of them.

Per the plea deal, the prosecution will not oppose the defendant’s request for a withheld judgment and will recommend probation. Both sides will be free to argue probation time and length of the underlying sentence, according to the plea agreement.

Carrizoza is scheduled for a sentencing hearing before 6th District Judge Rick Carnaroli on May 23.