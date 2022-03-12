Man accused of refusing to pay lunch bill facing assault, theft charges

POCATELLO — A man who allegedly pointed a gun at restaurant employees while refusing to pay his bill has been criminally charged.

Matthew James Carrizoza, 32, has been charged with two counts of felony aggravated assault, as well as one count of misdemeanor petit theft, court records show.

Officers from the Pocatello Police Department were dispatched to the 600 block of North 5th Avenue around 6:45 p.m. Monday following reports of a weapons offense, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Police spoke with two employees at a restaurant who said Carrizoza had pulled a gun on them.

One of the victims said that Carrizoza ordered food but was upset that it was not prepared to his liking, according to the affidavit. The victim said that Carrizoza exited the restaurant, but left his cell phone behind when he did.

When Carrizoza returned to retrieve his phone, the first employee and another confronted him about the bill. Both victims told officers that during the altercation, Carrizoza pulled a multi-colored semiautomatic handgun and pointed it in the face of one of the victims.

Officers found Carrizoza a short time later traveling down U.S. Highway 91 toward Inkom. He was arrested and taken to Bannock County, where he was booked and is currently being held on a $30,000 bond.

If he is found guilty of both felonies, Carrizoza would face up to 10 years in prison and $100,000 in fines.

He is scheduled to appear in court before Magistrate Judge Thomas Clark for a preliminary hearing on March 15.