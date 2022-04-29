Pocatello’s Lower City Creek Trailhead to be closed Saturday

POCATELLO — The Lower City Creek Trailhead will be closed Saturday.

The trailhead along with the trail to Bridge 1 will be closed from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., or until the planned work is completed, according to a release from the city of Pocatello.

This closure is part of a continued effort to improve and maintain the existing trails, while also adding a “new family-friendly trail,” the release says.

The new trail will lead through the area created by the removal of Russian Olive trees during February cleanup efforts.

Work in the area will include the use of heavy machinery, thus the trail will be closed to all traffic. The city has recommended that trail users take this opportunity to try some of the other trails in the area.

“Please use other trailheads such as Upper City Creek and Cusick Creek trailheads, for your safety,” the release says.

Part of the upkeep in the area will include volunteers from the Pocatello Running Club laying and compacting gravel, not only at the existing trail but also at a new trail.

Despite having what they believe will be enough volunteer help to complete the tasks, the Pocatello Parks and Recreation Department will accept help from anyone so inclined.

“We will never turn down volunteers, so there will be jobs people can do if they still want to join in,” Hunter told EastIdahoNews.com.