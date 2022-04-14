Police investigating drive-by shooting in Idaho Falls

Listen to this story

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department.

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department is investigating a report of gunshots in the area of 400 West 20th Street that occurred early Thursday morning.

At about 4:45 a.m., dispatchers received a report that multiple shots had just been fired into a caller’s home from outside their residence.

Officers responded and found damage to the home consistent with gunfire. The home was occupied at the time, but fortunately, no one was struck by the gunfire. An adult inside the residence did sustain minor injuries from broken glass.

IFPD is looking for home security footage from residents in the area or other information that anyone may have regarding the incident. Anyone with footage is encouraged to contact the department at (208) 529-1200 and reference case 2022-13413.

Information may be reported by calling that number or by reporting the information through Crime Stoppers to www.ifcrime.org. Information may be reported to Crime Stoppers anonymously, and tipsters who provide information through Crime Stoppers that leads to a successful arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.