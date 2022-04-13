Rep. Ron Nate running against Britt Raybould for seat in District 34

REXBURG — Incumbent candidate Ron Nate is running against Britt Raybould for District 34’s Seat B in the Idaho House of Representatives.

To learn more about the candidate’s platform, EastIdahoNews.com sent the same eight questions to each legislative candidate. Their responses were required to be 250 words or less. Their answers are listed below.

District 34 encompasses Rexburg and Madison County.

Tell us about yourself — include information about your family, career, education, volunteer work and any prior experience in public office.

Nate: I’m a pro-life, pro-gun, Constitutional conservative republican. I was born and raised in Salt Lake City, Utah, and graduated with a B.S. in Economics from the University of Utah. I married Maria Olsen and attended graduate school at the University of Connecticut earning an M.A. and a Ph.D. in Economics. I specialized in Public Economics, Economics of Poverty and Economics of Education. I began as an Assistant Professor at Ohio University-Eastern, and in 2001 joined the economics faculty at BYU-Idaho.

My wife, Maria and I live in Rexburg and have four children, and are active community members. Fun fact: I’ve had a variety of odd jobs to help get me through school including stacking hay, staging onions, video arcade attendant, tire changer, dance club DJ, pontoon boat operator, upholstery delivery guy, auto parts warehouse specialist and t-shirt design/printing.

Excellent professional training, principled leadership, family values, and a wide variety of experience make me a well-rounded candidate for Representative in District 34.

Relevant experience includes: I served in the Idaho Legislature 2014-18 and 2020-22. I participated on the Joint Finance and Appropriations Committee, House Revenue and Taxation Committee, Environment Energy and Technology Committee, Local Government, and Judiciary Rules and Administration Committee.

Idaho Judicial Council 2007-13

Madison County Republican Youth Committee Chair 2004-06

Madison County Republican Committee Chair 2006-10

Idaho GOP Rules Committee Chair 2008-12

Idaho Republican Presidential Caucus State Chair 2012

Delegate to Republican National Convention 2008, 2016

Senior Fellow at Madison Liberty Institute, 2018-21

Idaho State Freedom Caucus Chairman, 2022-Present

Raybould: Since 2016, I’ve served as the CFO of our third-generation family farm. I spend my days dealing with the finances, handling employee issues and managing the farm with my dad and brother. From 2010-20, I represented Idaho on the National Potato Council’s Board of Directors. In 2020, I was the first woman to serve as president.

I also run a consulting business I started 15 years ago. It focuses on strategy and marketing for small business owners. During college, I worked as an intern in Gov. Kempthorne’s office. From 2015-20, I then served as the Madison County Youth Committeeperson. I also served as secretary for the Region 7 Republicans from 2016-18. From 2018-20, I represented District 34 in the Idaho House and I served on

three committees critical to Madison County: Joint Finance-Appropriation (JFAC), Resources & Conservation, and Environment, Energy & Technology.

During my two years, I sponsored over four dozen bills that became law, including critical budgets that increased teacher pay, funded state emergency services and protected Idaho’s natural resources. In addition, I took the lead on safeguarding Idaho’s water and helping local business owners protect private property.

I’m a graduate of Sugar-Salem High School, Boise State University (B.A. in English with a Technical Communications Emphasis) and Westminster College (Master of Professional Communication). Last fall, I started a Ph.D. in Public Policy & Administration, focusing on Idaho water and natural resource issues.

What are your proudest accomplishments in your personal life or career?

Raybould: I love being an aunt to my two amazing nieces. They keep me grounded and remind me why I work hard to make this world better. It’s a blessing to belong to such a strong family.

Starting my business ranks high, too. After working in corporate marketing for seven years, I took the leap, and so many amazing things happened. I’ve had the opportunity to collaborate with clients around the world. It also opened the door to spending more time working on the family farm and serving as CFO.

Finally, winning my first election in 2018 completes my top three accomplishments. It was a hard-fought campaign based on my desire to serve the people and give something back after all the blessings I’ve received. It’s an honor to represent the community where I grew up and built a life.

Nate: By far, I am most happy as a husband and father. We have a wonderful family who loves spending time together, traveling, hiking, playing games, working together and enjoying our pets (two cats and a dog named Winnie).

They are the reason I work hard at my job, and why I am running again for the Idaho Legislature to do my part to keep Idaho the great state it is while seeing if I can help make it even better.

I am also fortunate to be an economics professor where I have worked for over 25 years and have taught nearly 10,000 students here in Idaho, and previously in Ohio and New England.

Why are you a member of the Republican/Democrat/Independent/Other party? Briefly explain your political platform.

Nate: I am a Republican because I support the principles of faith, family, freedom, and protecting our Constitutional rights. I am an economics professor and a career-long educator, and all my kids have been fortunate to enjoy great public schooling in the Madison School District, so I have an abiding interest in Idaho education. We can and should pay teachers well, provide freedom for school districts and parents to choose the best education possible, and help all Idaho students achieve excellence in education.

My other goals for the next legislative session are threefold: 1. Protect Idaho from the liberal, “woke” agenda creeping into all levels of public education and corporate culture. This agenda is robbing our children of their

innocence and virtue—we must protect our kids. 2. Provide immediate tax relief for Idaho families by repealing the sales tax on groceries and reducing property tax burdens at the local level. 3. Defend Idahoans’ second amendment rights. Right now, there are new attacks on gun dealers and gun owners from the ATF — I always stand up against the gun-grabbing feds.

I have a proven track record, of not only passing legislation to help Idahoans be freer (protecting unborn babies, Constitutional carry gun rights, reducing regulation, etc.), but also stopping bad legislation from hurting Idahoans. I have fought against tax increases, identified and opposed wasteful spending,

and stopped unconstitutional regulations.

Raybould: I’m a Republican because we look to the people for the best answers to improve our state. Those improvements can happen when folks come together and implement solutions that fit our local communities. Government is meant to be a servant of the people. As a legislator, I’ll support legislation that best serves the interests of District 34 and the people who call Madison County home. My platform focuses on improving our public schools by:

Teaching critical thinking based on shared traditional values

Attracting the best teachers with competitive pay

Increasing access to vocational training & apprenticeships

I also want to build strong communities by:

Supporting law enforcement

Reducing government regulation & mandates

Lowering taxes & encourage business creation

Finally, I want to keep liberal, urban policies from Boise out of Madison County by:

Supporting local control

Securing Idaho’s water

Defending our family values

What are the greatest challenges facing Idahoans?

Raybould: We’re all dealing with increased prices on groceries, gas and other necessities. Everything costing more makes it hard to save and plan if we’re unsure how much the basics will cost next month. A better supply chain will help drive down prices. By supporting more domestic manufacturing, we can add jobs here in the United States and help strengthen our supply chain.

We’re also experiencing the challenges and benefits of growth. Amazing families have moved into our community. It requires finding spots for kids in our schools, dealing with increased demand on our infrastructure and making sure we hold on to the things that make us a great place to live. This growth puts rising property taxes front and center as we try to cover the cost of change and maintain our local systems. We need to revamp how we approach property taxes to reduce the burden on Idahoans.

Idahoans also care about improving our public schools. We want our schools to meet the needs of students and offer learning environments that teach critical thinking. Students also need more access to vocational training and apprenticeships in high school. No matter the path Idaho kids choose, we want to partner with parents to set them up for success.

Nate: The foremost challenges facing Idahoans are property and food taxes, crushing inflation and the liberal “woke” agenda all threatening Idaho family prosperity and well-being. As a Ph.D. economist, I have the expertise to help guide Idaho through challenging economic times. I have a proven record of providing excellent analysis of policy options and voting the right way on complicated issues.

Now, more than ever, Idaho needs competent people in office to help Idaho free up the economy and return to the prosperity we were enjoying just a few months ago. I also have a track record of protecting families and children from harmful school curriculum and liberal activist education groups.

How will you best represent the views of your constituents – even those with differing political views?

Nate: As your Representative, I successfully work with constituents to get the laws changed on many important issues including the ability to do electrical work on your own home, keeping property rights for short-term rentals, lower regulations on family businesses and transparency in government bond elections.

In six years in office, I have made sure to not miss a single missed vote. I show up, do the work and am responsive to constituent concerns. I respond to every phone call (hundreds), reply to every email (thousands) and send a weekly legislative update to nearly 5,000 subscribers.

A true representative is more than merely a lawmaker. The job entails being an educator, an analyst, an agent for those who need assistance in dealing with the government, and a go-between for citizens with concerns and the halls of the capitol where those concerns can be addressed.

One of my most rewarding experiences as a legislator was when I engaged directly with leaders at the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare to address the mistreatment of some families in my district. I was able to help the department better understand the needs (and rights) of the families, so government bureaucrats would not distress or hurt those they were trying to serve. The families ended up being treated with respect and the department was still able to provide needed service.

Raybould: I need to hear from people on all sides of an issue. I’m always willing to have a conversation. Even when folks have disagreed with me in the past, they will probably admit I’m still willing to listen and hear their thoughts on the issues.

That’s the only way to ensure I’m representing the people in District 34. Beyond that, I try to make myself available whenever possible, including hosting town halls during the 2019-20 sessions. I’ve also provided regular email updates and shared information via social media so folks can reach me through several channels.

Of course, there’s also the option to call or send me an email. I can do a better job the more I hear from people in the community, regardless of whether we agree.

What role do lobbying entities play in the decision-making of Idaho legislators?

Raybould: Lobbyists are one source of information among many. Some groups, like trade associations, can connect legislators with people affected directly by proposed policies. I usually reach out to people in my district first, including local elected officials and constituents, who have knowledge related to specific issues.

A few lobbying entities go beyond promoting legislation and pressure legislators to vote a certain way. Groups funded by dark-money special interests score bills, often before the public committee hearing. They make it a point to praise legislators with high scores and attack legislators with low scores.

For example, the Idaho Freedom Foundation will mail flyers, make phone calls, and send text messages attacking the legislators who disagree with them. Other organizations also grade or score bills, and they share that information with supporters. But the tactics used by the Freedom Foundation are meant to bully and intimidate Idaho legislators. They have every right to their opinion, but no lobbying group’s scorecard should matter more than the voters we represent.

Nate: My six years of experience in the Idaho Legislature show me how special interests and lobbyists have far too much power in Idaho government. They spend a ton of money to get favorable legislators elected and then achieve results the special interests expect. Idaho’s capitol has a swamp for sure.

I learned early on to resist the temptation to take big-lobby money and the obligations that go with it. Over 95% of my campaign donations come from individuals and private businesses. Other legislators, including my opponent, get the majority of their donations from special interests, lobbyists, and Boise power brokers. That campaign money comes with strings and a quick look at voting records reveals the disproportionate influence big lobby has in Idaho.

District 34 needs a Representative independent of the lobbyists and focused on the needs and concerns of the residents of Madison County. My record shows I am an elected official who puts the people over the special interests.

How can you encourage compromise, debate, and a bipartisan approach to introducing new legislation in Idaho?

Nate: Effective legislators work well together. I have the pleasure of having good relationships with legislators across the political spectrum and am proud of my ability to work hard to get good legislation passed, stop bad legislation and compromise where needed to achieve the results best for all of Idaho.

I have 104 legislative friends whom I work with on all the issues, and while we may not always agree, we treat each other with respect and kindness, so we can make things work well when we do agree.

The most important change for introducing new legislation would be to guarantee legislators’ bills get heard. Every legislator represents around 55,000 Idahoans and if their legislative ideas get shut down or put in

committee chairman drawers, then those Idahoans have lost their representation. I will work to change legislative rules so legislators can truly represent all their constituents.

Raybould: It starts with finding areas where we agree. Most folks share similar priorities in

Idaho, things like improving education, protecting constitutional rights and keeping communities safe. We tend to disagree on how we accomplish those goals. We can do more for Idaho when we take the time to understand each

other.

Solutions that work in Boise may not work in Madison County and vice-versa. But suppose we’re willing to collaborate with other legislators. In that case, we can find a third option that solves the problem for both our communities. That can only happen if we commit to hearing out different opinions so we can reach an agreement and solve the real issues we face in Idaho.

What parts of Idaho government could benefit from additional state funding? What part of Idaho government could be improved with financial cutbacks?

Raybould: We’ve seen much-needed funding increases in our K-12 budgets in recent years. To retain the best teachers, we need to make sure teacher pay stays competitive. We also need to do a better job of maintaining our K-12 buildings. This year, the budget had room to address many maintenance backlogs. But in over 40 school districts, our K-12 facilities are in “fair” or “poor” condition because communities lack the funds to maintain and fix their buildings.

For cutbacks, I’d look at areas of state government where we can reorganize and create more efficient budgets. We should also look at overlapping responsibilities between state agencies and identify opportunities to merge or consolidate programs. We also need to look at how much we spend on physical assets, like workspaces and vehicles, and reduce spending.

Nate: The state budget for Idaho will grow this year by nearly 19% above last year. Every state agency has seen significant increases in spending and there have been many instances of waste and over-spending. Idaho is not suffering from an underfunded government. It is dishonest for some candidates to say a legislator who votes no on a budget means they “hate police” or “hate farmers.” Careful legislators will vote for efficient government and will oppose over-spending no matter where it appears.

As a PhD economist and budget committee member, I carefully analyze the budget proposals and government growth. Idaho does not need more legislators who vote yes on every budget. We need legislators who are wise stewards over your tax dollars, limit government to its proper role and return the budget surpluses to hard-working Idahoans who desperately need lower taxes.

Idaho is becoming too dependent on federal spending. In 2015, federal spending represented 35% of all government in Idaho. Today that number is nearly 47%. With all that money comes federal rules and regulations. Idaho needs to reduce its dependency on federal spending so we can make decisions that are best for Idaho.