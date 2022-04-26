Rexburg animal rescue group holding fundraising sale

REXBURG — As a part of ongoing efforts to fundraise in order to purchase 119 South 4th West, Superhero Animal Rescue is holding a Super Spring Charity Sale between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on April 30. The public can stop by the rescue to check out a garage sale, and while they’re there, socialize with cats, kittens, and each other. All funds from the event will go to helping the organization purchase their building so they can continue achieving their mission: getting more cats and kittens into their forever homes!

Items for sale include: antiques, unopened FunkoPop figures, homemade soaps and crafts, new backpacks and clothes, succulent starters, never-used espresso machines, and furniture.

In addition to these items, there will be raffles perfect for any cat owner: a large new cat tree with toys, food, water dishes, and more! Raffle tickets are $1 each, or 1 ticket for every $10 spent on purchasing garage sale items. Entrants do not have to be present at the time of the drawing to win.

Volunteers will be onsite to take payments of cash and check, as well as PayPal and Venmo transactions. Even if you don’t want to buy anything, donations will go a long way to keeping the rescue going – and the public is welcome to stop by to visit and socialize with the cats. Superhero Animal Rescue is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, so donations may be tax-exempt.

For more information about the event, as well as updates about the shelter (and their cats and kittens!) visit SuperheroAnimalRescue.org, or follow the rescue on Facebook (@SuperheroAnimalRescue) and Instagram (@SuperHeroRescue).