These 9 candidates being considered for a magistrate judge opening

The following is a news release from the Sixth Judicial District Magistrate Commission.

The Sixth Judicial District Magistrate Commission will be selecting a magistrate judge to replace the Honorable David R. Kress, who will be retiring effective June 30.

The Magistrate Commission asks you for your help in the appointment by providing us with your comments on the following nine applicants:

David Wayne Cousin | Bingham County Chief Dep. Prosecuting Attorney | Idaho Falls

Monte Christopher Gray | Asst. General Counsel Shoshone-Bannock Tribes | Pocatello

Samuel Criss James | Private Attorney | Soda Springs

Jeffrey Lind Phillips | Prosecuting Attorney, Owyhee County | Homedale

Tawnya Rawlings | Fremont County Chief Dep. Prosecuting Attorney | St. Anthony

Dustin W. Smith | Malad City Attorney and Attorney-Advisor for U.S. Air Force | Malad City

Randy W. Smith | Deputy Public Defender IV Canyon County | Middleton

Eric Edgecomb | Wannamaker Tech. Licensing Assoc. & Ret. Navy Judge Advocate | Moscow

Steven Douglas Wood | Private Attorney, Partner with Spinner, Wood & Smith and Caribou County Prosecuting Attorney | Soda Springs

Evaluation questionnaires on the applicants will be sent to attorneys statewide. Evaluation forms for public comment may be obtained from the Sixth District Trial Court Administrator’s Office, 624 E. Center, Room 220, Pocatello, Idaho 83201 or your local county courthouse.

You can call (208) 236-7379 or request a questionnaire by email at: kerryh@bannockcounty.us

Any individuals with personal knowledge regarding the qualification of the applicants are urged to complete the evaluation form. Evaluations on the magistrate judge applicants should be returned to the Trial Court Administrator’s Office at 624 E. Center, Room 220, Pocatello, Idaho, or by email no later than April 19 at 5 p.m.