This cereal is made for orange juice

Are you tired of pouring milk in your cereal morning after morning? Do you feel that life may have something sweeter to offer? Something … oranger?

Tropicana has the solution for would-be breakfast adventurers.

Dubbed “the first cereal made for OJ (and maybe the last),” Tropicana Crunch is, well … we’ll let the company’s marketing team talk you into it:

“Orange juice on cereal. Some call it weird. Some call it breakfast. We … didn’t even know it was a thing.

“But turns out, there are totally normal people amongst us juicing up their cereal bowls. You might be one of them!

“So for those who are cereal curious like us, we made Tropicana Crunch. Cereal that’s down to be drowned in OJ. Honey almond clusters that are made to be spooned and sipped. A breakfast taste test we can all take together.

Because whether you hate it or love it, you won’t know until you try it.”

This is not Tropicana’s first attempt at tackling the world’s orange juice woes. Last year, the beverage company made a limited-edition Tropicana Toothpaste, which addressed the problem of regular toothpaste making orange juice taste “like battery acid.”

Now, Tropicana is inviting the doubting public to give its cereal a try.

“Tropicana Crunch: It may not be for everyone (but it could be for you!),” the company said.

The cereal won’t be available until National Orange Juice Day (May 4). According to Food Network, it will only be sold online. Click here for more information.