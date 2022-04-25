This sarcastic star is coming to Idaho for a concert. Not interested? Buh bye.

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Craving laughter this fall? The Morrison Center for the Performing Arts will have it in spades.

Actor and comedian David Spade has been booked for a stand-up comedy concert Friday, Oct. 14. The Emmy and Golden Globe nominee will stop in Idaho on his “Catch Me Inside” tour.

Tickets to the 8 p.m. show go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.com for $45, $55 and $65 (plus ticketing fees). Multiple presales begin starting Wednesday.

Spade, 57, is one of Hollywood’s best-known actor-comedians. Longtime fans remember him as a cast member of “Saturday Night Live” for five years in the 1990s. Spade soon went on to prominent roles in movies such as “Tommy Boy,” “Black Sheep,” “Joe Dirt,” “Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star” and more. He also was in the successful sitcoms “Just Shoot Me!” and “Rules of Engagement.”

Spade developed a dry, sarcastic style early in his career that will serve him well at the Morrison Center. On “SNL,” he was famous for busting guts while playing an insufferable “Hollywood Minute” reporter. In another sketch, one of his trademark lines came as a flight attendant for “Total Bastard Airlines.” When a passenger exited, Spade would hilariously sneer, “Buh-bye.”

In recent years, Spade has remained active as an actor and TV personality. He hosted a short-lived late-night show, “Lights Out with David Spade,” on Comedy Central in 2019. In 2020, he guest-hosted two episodes of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” That same year, Spade was nominated for a Golden Raspberry Award for Worst Actor for his starring role in the Netflix romantic comedy “The Wrong Missy.” He also provided the voice of Griffin the Invisible Man in 2022’s “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania.”