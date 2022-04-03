Two Ammon residents die after being thrown from vehicle

OSGOOD — Idaho State Police are investigating the deaths of two Ammon residents who were killed in a crash near Osgood Sunday morning.

The crash was discovered around 7 a.m. on North 3145 East, just north of County Line Road, according to an ISP news release.

Police say at some time in the early morning hours of Sunday, a 2008 Ford F150 was traveling northbound on River Road near County Line Road. The vehicle left the right shoulder of the roadway and came to a stop, submerged in a canal.

A 37-year-old male and a 35-year-old female, both from Ammon, were not wearing seatbelts and were ejected from the vehicle.

Both occupants succumbed to their injuries at the scene of the crash. Their identities have not been released.