Wanted man taken into custody at mobile home park

Nate Eaton
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

IMG 2284
Multiple police officers responded to Pinewood Estates Thursday evening and took a wanted man into custody. | Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — A wanted man is in custody after being found at a mobile home park in Idaho Falls Thursday evening.

The situation began around 6:30 p.m. Idaho Falls Police officers and Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies learned the man was at Pinewood Estates on Lincoln Road near Costco. The suspect has been known to flee from police in the past and multiple officers responded to the scene, according to IFPD spokeswoman Jessica Clements.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was taken into custody in a field by the mobile home park around 6:45 p.m. He was wanted on felony warrants, Clements says, and was taken to the Bonneville County Jail.

Additional information is expected to be released Friday.

IMG 2285

