WATCH: District 35 Senate, House candidates discuss issues during community forum

IDAHO FALLS — Republican candidates running for legislative seats in eastern Idaho are participating in community forums this week.

Tonight the following District 35 hopefuls will face off in an event scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.:

Senate:

Mark Harris (incumbent), Doug Toomer (challenger)

House Seat A:

Kevin Andrus (incumbent), Jon Goode (challenger)

House Seat B:

Chad Christensen (incumbent), Josh Wheeler (challenger)

The City Club of Idaho Falls is presenting the forums, and EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with I.E. Productions to livestream the events.

