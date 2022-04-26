WATCH LIVE: District 32 Senate, House candidate forum

IDAHO FALLS — Republican candidates running for legislative seats in eastern Idaho are participating in community forums this week.

Tonight the following District 32 hopefuls will face off in an event scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.:

Senator:

Kevin Cook (incumbent), Keith Newberry (challenger)

House Seat A (open seat):

Nicholas T. Christiansen (challenger), Stephanie Jo Mickelsen (challenger)

The City Club of Idaho Falls is presenting the forums and EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with I.E. Productions to livestream the events.

Watch the broadcast in the video player above.