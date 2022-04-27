WATCH LIVE: District 33 Senate, House candidate forum

IDAHO FALLS — Republican candidates running for legislative seats in eastern Idaho are participating in community forums this week.

Tonight the following District 33 hopefuls will face off in an event scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.:

Senator:

Dave Lent (incumbent), Bryan Scholz (challenger) Declined Invite

House Seat A:

Barbara Ehardt (incumbent), Jeff Thompson (challenger)

The City Club of Idaho Falls is presenting the forums and EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with I.E. Productions to livestream the events.

If you missed the District 32 forum, you can watch it here.

On Wednesday night, District 35 candidates will participate.