Winter weather advisory issued in some parts of eastern Idaho
Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com
Weather
Published at | Updated at
IDAHO FALLS — The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for several parts of eastern Idaho.
The advisory is in effect from Monday morning to Tuesday morning and impacts the following cities: Grace, Soda Springs,
Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley, Victor, Island Park, Kilgore, Dubois, Spencer, Small, Albion, Almo, Howe, Arco, Mackay, Chilly, Borah Peak, Stanley, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Galena, Copper Basin, Hailey, Bellevue, Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon National Monument.
Between two and eight inches of snow is expected in areas under the advisory, with four to 11 inches on ridge tops and high elevations above passes. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph are also predicted.
Officials say to plan for slippery road conditions, and poor visibility in some areas.
For a complete forecast visit the EastIdahoNews.com weather page or the National Weather Service.