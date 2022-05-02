TODAY'S WEATHER
Idaho Falls
64°
clear sky
humidity: 33%
wind: 20mph SW
H 64 • L 63

2-term schools chief Sherri Ybarra loses to Debbie Critchfield in Idaho GOP primary race

Associated Press

East Idaho Elects

  Published at  | 
Updated at

Share This
Debbie Critchfield
Debbie Critchfield | Courtesy IdahoEdNews.org

BOISE (AP) — The former president of the Idaho State Board of Education has defeated the incumbent superintendent of public instruction in the GOP primary.

Debbie Critchfield defeated Sherri Ybarra as well as former state Sen. Branden Durst in a race called Wednesday following voting in Tuesday’s primary.

Critchfield had about 40% of the vote followed by Durst with about 34% and Ybarra with about 26%.

Ybarra has served two terms overseeing the state’s education for some 300,000 K-12 students.

Critchfield will face Democrat Terry Gilbert in the November general election.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION

Stories You May Be Interested In: